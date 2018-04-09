More than 2,000 potholes still to be fixed on Norfolk’s roads, council reveals

The full extent of the pothole problem facing drivers in West Norfolk has been outlined.

County transport chiefs say there are more than 2,300 potholes on the county’s roads in the wake of one of the harshest winters in recent memory.

Norfolk County Council have shown that, on Friday, there were 2,325 pot holes in need of repair across the county.

It comes after the Beast from the East bit into the county’s roads, in a season which saw temperatures plummet and roads need almost 1,000 more pot hole repairs than in the previous winter.

Between November 5 last year and March 27 this year, 3,229 repairs were completed, compared with 2,347 for the same period in the previous year.

This figure also means some 5,554 pot holes in total have been reported to date since the beginning of November 2017.

Of the 2,325 remaining holes, 1,709 have been inspected and repairs ordered, while the remaining 616 are awaiting inspection.

A spokesman for Norfolk County Council said: “We currently have 27 patching gangs out in the county which is being supplemented by four Velocity patching machines to help us fill pot holes as quickly as possible.”

Meanwhile, the heavy snowfall saw the county’s gritters travel almost 10 times the distance around the Earth’s equator.

Gritters made 113 runs between November 11, 2017, and March 28, 2018, covering 2,200 miles of road in the process.

This distance equated to a total of 248,600 miles – a greater distance than the 238,900 miles separating the Earth from the moon.

The winter also saw gritters double the amount of miles covered in the 2016/17 winter, which was 118,674 miles.

It has been estimated that the additional costs of winter services could be in the region of £800,000, though this did not take into account repairs.

The council said: “The additional cost of delivering the winter service will look to be met by using existing 2017/18 budgets, using reserves if necessary, but it will not be at the expense of any Norfolk County Council service.”

Last month, the Department for Transport revealed an additional £3.4m had been allocated to repairing roads in Norfolk.

The grant was one of the largest drawn from a £100 million fund set aside by the government for repair work.