A crowd of 200 turned out to find out more about cutting plastic pollution at a special Earth Day event at Lynn’s St Nicholas’ Chapel.

Organised by KLimate Concern, the event was hailed “the best so far with more children than we’ve ever had,” said member Daphne Sampson.

Those who attended the event had the opportunity to make smoothies using pedal power and to make pledges for how they plan to save the Earth. Pictured, Dylan Weston. mlnf18af04170