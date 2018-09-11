More than 210,000 illegal cigarettes seized in King's Lynn

Police (4072502)

More than 210,000 illegal cigarettes and a quantity of illegal hand rolling tobacco were seized in Lynn yesterday evening by Norfolk County Council Trading Standards.

The products were found in two businesses and one vehicle and around £1,000 cash was also seized.

The duty evaded on these products is approximately £74,000.

Inspections were carried out at four retail businesses, two residential properties and a number of vehicles by Norfolk County Council Trading Standards and officers from Norfolk Police and West Norfolk Council.

They were assisted by tobacco detection dogs of Wagtail UK Limited.

Chair of Norfolk County Council’s communities committee, Margaret Dewsbury said: “This is a big win for the Norfolk County Council Trading Standards team.

"The problem of illegal tobacco goes beyond the impact to the local economy through lost duty.

"Many of these retailers are selling to young people at low prices and putting their own profits first.

"Some of these retailers are involved in organised criminal gangs and are connected to other crime such as modern day slavery and human trafficking.

“I hope these raids will reinforce the message that we do not tolerate the sales of illegal tobacco in our county.”

Local policing commander, temporary chief inspector Amie Abbs, said: “This result highlights our commitment to work with partners to target criminal activity, including those involved in organised crime.”

This operation was carried out as a result of intelligence received from members of the public, businesses and Norfolk Police.

You can provide information by calling the Citizens Advice Consumer helpline, anonymously if you wish, on 03454 04 05 06 or online at www.citizensadvice.org.uk/consumer or by calling 101, use 999 in an emergency.

Norfolk County Council’s Trading Standards is continuing the campaign launched two years ago which has seen 1.3 million illegal cigarettes and 168kg of illegal hand rolling tobacco seized and 11 traders successfully prosecuted for their crimes so far.