A total of 33 churches were covered in one day as the curate at Lynn’s Minster raised vital funds at a challenging time.

Angela Rayner covered roughly 50 miles on Saturday starting at St Nicholas’ Chapel at 7.45am.

During her journey in aid of Norfolk Churches Trust and the Minster, she cycled to dozens of churches including those in the Woottons, Castle Rising, Babingley, West Newton, Sandringham, Dersingham, Ingoldisthorpe, Snettisham, Heacham Hunstanton, Old Hunstanton and Gaywood.

Fr Angela Rayner outside the Minster on Saturday. Picture: Adam Fairbrother

Having decided to take on the challenge just one week beforehand, Fr Rayner said it was a “slightly mad idea” in order to make up some of the funds lost due to cancelled events such as Lynn’s Heritage Open Day and fêtes.

She finished her fundraising journey around 7.45pm for what was a long but worthwhile mission. At the time of writing, Fr Rayner has raised more than £1,120 with more funds still to come in.

“I was feeling a bit achy but I expected moving to be much more difficult the following day so I think I got away with it,” she said.

“I am up for doing it again and would recommend anyone to ride between Lynn and Hunstanton, and to visit the churches because we have some hidden gems which we are extremely fortunate to have.”

Among the churches which particularly caught her eye was St Mary’s Church in Snettisham.

Fr Rayner said: “It’s beautiful and I had never seen it before. As you come around the corner it appears from nowhere and it is quintessentially English.

Fr Angela Rayner cycled to 33 churches on Saturday to raise funds for the Minster and Norfolk Churches Trust. Picture: Adam Fairbrother

“As I made it to Sedgeford, it was beginning to get dark and very, very hilly so I needed to cut some of the journey short. I could not get to Longham and Anmer due to this darkness and I wanted to have time to get back to visit St Faith’s in Gaywood.”

She added that she encountered a number of cyclists on Saturday who were also cycling in aid of the Norfolk Churches Trust.

However, she was often taking on the challenge completely alone due to many of the churches being “off the beaten track”.

Part of her route involved a cycle track which runs alongside the A149. She tried to avoid the road as much as possible, and with the exception of Babingley very briefly, she managed to do so.

If you are interested in donating to her online fundraising page visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/frangelaridenstride .

Fr Rayner can also be contacted on 07480051148 if you are interested in taking part in next year's cycle challenge.