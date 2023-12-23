A fundraising event for a town’s food bank was a success after hundreds of kilograms of goods were donated to the cause.

Lynn’s food bank, on St Margaret’s Lane, held its second Art of Giving project last month in collaboration with Discover King’s Lynn, Business Improvement District (BID) and marketing agency Maze.

Nearly 300 kilograms of goods were donated and an additional £620 was raised during the night where food could be exchanged for artworks produced in the area such as food-related prints by Rob Delph and designers at Maze.

Nearly 300 kilograms of goods were donated alongside £620. Picture: Maze

33 people will benefit from the event this Christmas. Picture: Maze

33 people will now benefit from the goodwill during this festive period as well as the food bank itself, with the donations lifting the strain of increased usage at Christmas time.

Charlie Roughton, a partner at Maze, said: “We were delighted with the response and this goes to show once again how caring and kind local people and businesses are with their time, money and creativity.

“We are humbled to hear that 33 people will be fed with three days’ worth of food as a result of our event and feel grateful that we could support the, unfortunately, increasing demands placed on our local food bank.”

Money can still be given to the cause here

