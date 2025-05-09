A smashing event saw more than 800 people attend the VE Day commemoration in Lynn’s King’s Staithe Square yesterday.

An additional 200 young cadets started the evening by parading from the town hall, along the quayside and into the square.

They were then inspected by the West Norfolk mayor, Cllr Paul Bland, along with other dignitaries.

Entertainment was provided on stage by the Marham Military Wives Choir and Ashlea Lauren afterwards.

The beacon and peace lamp were lit by the mayor at 9:30pm - the same time they were lit across the country.

Mayor Paul Bland lit the beacon at 9.30pm. Picture: Matthew Usher

Celebrating at King’s Staithe Square. Picture: Matthew Usher

Celebrating the 80th anniversary of VE Day in Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher

Celebrating the 80th anniversary of VE Day in Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher

Celebrating the 80th anniversary of VE Day in Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher

Celebrating the 80th anniversary of VE Day in Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher

Celebrating the 80th anniversary of VE Day in Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher

Mayor Paul Bland marks the occasion at the Custom House. Picture: Matthew Usher

Celebrating the 80th anniversary of VE Day in Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher

Celebrating the 80th anniversary of VE Day in Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher

Celebrating at King's Staithe Square. Picture: Matthew Usher

The Marham Military Wives Choir and Ashlea Lauren provided entertainment. Picture: Matthew Usher

Celebrating the 80th anniversary of VE Day in Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher

Marham Military Wives Choir and Ashlea Lauren provided entertainment. Picture: Matthew Usher

More than 800 people celebrated the anniversary. Picture: Matthew Usher

Celebrating the 80th anniversary of VE Day in Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher

Celebrating the 80th anniversary of VE Day in Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher

Churchill in the flesh. Picture: Matthew Usher

Celebrating the 80th anniversary of VE Day in Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher

Mayor Paul Bland arrives to mark the occasion. Picture: Matthew Usher