Big King’s Lynn celebrations for 80th anniversary of VE Day
Published: 15:17, 09 May 2025
A smashing event saw more than 800 people attend the VE Day commemoration in Lynn’s King’s Staithe Square yesterday.
An additional 200 young cadets started the evening by parading from the town hall, along the quayside and into the square.
They were then inspected by the West Norfolk mayor, Cllr Paul Bland, along with other dignitaries.
Entertainment was provided on stage by the Marham Military Wives Choir and Ashlea Lauren afterwards.
The beacon and peace lamp were lit by the mayor at 9:30pm - the same time they were lit across the country.