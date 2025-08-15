A major retail chain hopes to minimise redundancies at its town store, which is set to close next month.

Hobbycraft is axing shops across the country, including its Lynn branch on the Hardwick retail park, in September.

The company has estimated that eight to 14 employees will lose their jobs as a result, but announced it is considering other options than letting people go.

The Lynn branch will close in September. Picture: Google Maps

“We are incredibly grateful to our hardworking and dedicated colleagues at the King’s Lynn store,” a spokesperson said.

“Individual consultations will take place with all colleagues, and we will explore possible alternatives to redundancy, as we currently have a number of vacancies at other stores.”

The exact closure date is still being finalised, but Hobbycraft explained that it was a “necessary part of ensuring a healthy and sustainable future in an increasingly challenging retail environment”.

“Dialogue continues with a number of landlords as part of the ongoing review process, with the aim of ensuring that at least 99 stores and over 1,800 colleagues can continue serving crafting communities across the UK for many years to come,” they added.

For craft lovers in West Norfolk, the nearest branch is now in Peterborough - 35 miles away.