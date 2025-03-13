A duo who have been hairdressing for more than 20 years have branched out and opened a new salon.

Kelly Reeve and Michael Creasey have opened their new salon, named SAINT, on St James Street in Lynn, where they are offering an array of cutting, colouring, styling and smoothing treatments.

The pair bring plenty of experience to the salon, as Kelly has been cutting hair for 24 years and Michael for 20.

They officially opened doors to new and existing customers on Tuesday morning after carrying out extensive refurbishment and decorating work on the premises, which was previously Resist! Vegan Kitchen and before that, Boldero and Filby.

The refurbishment includes a welcoming reception area before heading up a few steps into the main salon area, which expands to the back with two hair-washing basins.

Directors Kelly and Michael have worked in an array of different salons in town, including Boldero and Filby, and in London as well.

Michael said: “We wanted a nice place for our clients. People these days go to a place for the staff and not for the salon.

“Neither of us has run a salon before, now is the perfect time in our careers to do this.

“We feel really excited, it’s been a whirlwind of a few months.”

Kelly added: “It feels like everything has come full circle for us.

“After Boldero & Filby closed, Michael and I quickly realised there was an opportunity to open our own salon and continue delivering the standards that our clients deserve.”

The pair are eventually looking to expand their team to offer more hair treatments at the salon. Michael and Kelly currently use Matrix hair products.

Michael said: “We are committed to providing an exceptional customer experience for every single client and every visit will leave you feeling your true fabulous self; SAINT is more than just another salon.”

SAINT is currently open Tuesday to Friday from 9am to 5pm and 8am to 4pm on Saturdays.

Appointments can be made by ringing 01553 423042 or by emailing office@saintkingslynn.co.uk