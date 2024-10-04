Problems with sewage flowing into a rare chalk stream have returned to a village despite work to prevent the problem.

Grimston has been plagued by issues for 20 years with wastewater flowing out of pipes and into a tributary of the Gaywood River.

After heavy rainfall earlier this week, the issue on Watery Lane - close to a waste treatment site - has bubbled up again.

Video footage from the Gaywood River Revival campaign group shows water containing excrement and toilet paper running into the waterway.

An Anglian Water spokeswoman has blamed misconnected properties and road drains for causing rain to run into sewers, causing them to overflow. Work to improve the situation will start next week.

“We have been working extensively over the last couple of years to address the issue. Unfortunately, groundwater levels remain high,” she added.

A previous image showing toilet paper and excrement spewing from a sewer manhole in Grimston. Picture: Gaywood River Revival

Gaywood River Revival is a campaign group that wants better protection for the chalk stream.

The group’s spokesman Mark Dye said: “Where Romans once were drinking water by the chalk stream here, you would not want to drink this now.”

Locals have also voiced concerned that overdevelopment is contributing to the issue.