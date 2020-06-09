Home   News   Article

More traders return to King's Lynn market for 'busier' second week

By Rebekah Chilvers
Published: 16:00, 09 June 2020
 | Updated: 16:00, 09 June 2020

Trade is picking up at Lynn's market as more stall holders offered their products to customers on the Tuesday Market Place today.

Last Tuesday, on the market's first day of trading since the coronavirus lockdown, there were five traders selling items from fresh fish to garden ornaments and watch accessories to cards.

And one shopper has told the Lynn News that there were more stall holders there today and it was generally busier than it was at the market last week.

