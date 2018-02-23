Morley House petition breaks 3,000-mark

The petition organised by parents fighting the effective closure of Morley House respite home in Lynn this week reached 3,117 signatures.

Most of the names have come online, although the petition is now available to sign on paper at Artertons on the High Street and All That Glitters in Norfolk Street.

A group of parents/carers will be in Downham at Wales Court today for an hour from 1pm collecting names too.

The home has been hit because Norfolk County Council will not fund respite stays at the home, run by the charity Break, from September.

A spokeswoman for the campaigners said they had been really given a boost with the response to the petition.

“We can’t thank people enough for all the messages of support and we ask that everyone keeps spreading the word to help put pressure on getting this decision reversed.

“Over 3,000 signatures in such a short time is amazing.

“Sadly we have not heard much at all from the county council apart from statements in the media and an invite to a meeting with Rachel Gates [disabled children’s commissioner] that only some people are able to attend.”

The spokeswoman said the parents were “astonished” to hear a County Hall spokesman say he was “excited that Morley could become a care home for Children with Disabilities”.

She said: “No one should be excited about children coming into care. His words were very distressing indeed to hear and none of us want that to happen to our families.

“We are just asking for overnight respite to continue in a marvellous place that is trusted and excellent.

To sign the petition go to https://you.38degrees.org.uk/petitions/save-morley-house-respite-unit.