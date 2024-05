A crash between a BMW and a Suzuki caused traffic delays for those commuting to work this morning.

Emergency services were called to the A17 Pullover Roundabout in Lynn at 7.28am to reports of a collision between two vehicles.

The crash involved a BMW and a Suzuki Jimny, and no injuries were reported.

The incident happened on the A17 pullover roundabout in Lynn this morning. Picture: Google Maps

A recovery vehicle arrived at the scene at 8am.