Morris dancers ‘see in’ the summer with traditional May Day events in King’s Lynn

May Day was celebrated with a traditional dance in Lynn this week, which also marked the group’s 40th year.

In the early hours of Monday, the King’s Morris acknowledged the day by Dancing the Dawn at Knight’s Hill– a tradition which “sees in” the summer.

The King�"s Morris Dance up the Dawn at Knights Hill, near King�"s Lynn, on May 1st 2018, also celebrating their 40th Anniversary as a Morris dancing side.

Later on, the group paraded through the streets of Lynn with the May Garland and performed Cotswold Morris dancing.

Leader of the team, Winston Williams, who is the group’s squire, said the festivities have roots dating back centuries.

Mr Williams said: “The Morris tradition can have Pagan backgrounds and so we Dance the Dawn to make sure the sun comes up and so we continue to have good crops in our fields.”

Parading the May Garland also has traditional origins, Mr Williams said.

May Day Garland Morris Dancing on the Saturday Market Place

The King’s Morris accompany the procession of the garland with the blowing of cows’ horns, which dates back to the 19th century during which children blew the horns to celebrate May Day.

Mr Williams said: “It’s an excellent tradition. We thoroughly enjoyed ourselves during the parade and we were appreciated by the crowd in King’s Lynn who saw us passing by.

“The sun shone strongly for us as we were parading through town.”

He said the group, which has recently started taking on female members, is actively looking to recruit members of all ages ahead of their practice season which starts in October.

May Day Garland Morris Dancing on the Saturday Market Place

“We are celebrating our 40th anniversary of the King’s Morris and it’s great that we are still going from strength to strength following the opening up of the group to women as well as men,” Mr Williams added.

The King’s Morris have further dance tours in West Norfolk in May, the dates of which are on their website.

If you would like to find out more about the King’s Morris, visit their website at www.kingsmorris.co.uk or contact the group’s bagman David Jackson on 01553 768930.