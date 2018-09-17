Most of West Norfolk's children’s centres could face closure in major shake-up of county council's early childhood and family service

All but one of West Norfolk’s children’s centres could face closure as part of a major shake-up of the county’s early childhood and family service.

Proposals for a new-look service have been published by Norfolk County Council which they say would provide more support to those most in need.

Norfolk County Council headquarters (3027764)

The plans would see St Clement’s Children’s Centre in Terrington St Clement become a base in West Norfolk, and the council said it will look at how any buildings no longer needed as children’s centres can continue to be used for children and families.

A county council spokesman said: “The council is proposing to close 46 of its current children’s centre buildings, so that the service can be expanded to a wider range of outreach locations, using community buildings.”

The authority has launched an eight-week consultation into proposals for the new service, which could change how early childhood services are delivered to children aged 0 to five and their families.

Officials said the proposed service would bring the services out of the buildings and into the community and make it easier for families to access the information and advice they need.

Penny Carpenter, chairman of the children’s services committee at Norfolk County Council, said: “We want to get the right help to children and families as early as possible and create services that are fit for today’s families.

“By spending our money on frontline services, rather than buildings, we’ll be able to provide more focused one-to-one and group support, with a more consistent service across the county.

“About a quarter of those families who live in areas of greatest need are not accessing children’s centre services at the moment and we want to develop a service that gives them the support and help they need for their children.

“We’ve agreed significant investment over four years to develop new ways of working. This includes a range of projects to help support families to keep their children safe at home.”

The current contracts for children’s centres were originally awarded in 2011 and come to an end next year.

The consultation runs until November 9 and is available online at www.norfolk.gov.uk/childrenscentres.

There will be a series of public drop in events held around the county, with one at Gaywood library on Thursday, October 25, from 10am to noon, 2pm to 4pm and 6pm to 8pm.