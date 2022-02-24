Mother and children left with 'nothing' after King's Lynn house fire guts their home

A fundraiser has been organised for a mother and children after a house fire destroyed their home and left them with "nothing".

The blaze, which happened yesterday afternoon at Raby Avenue in North Lynn, took firefighters almost three hours to extinguish.

Britney, and her partner Ash have children aged 3 and 9 months are currently staying with family members in the area.

Emergency services at the scene of a house fire on Raby Avenue in North Lynn. (55081724)

The fundraiser is asking for clothes and donations of items that could be useful to the family.

Britney's Mum Gina Burst appealed on social media for help.

She said: "My daughter and grand babies have lost everything they have no insurance.

"We have been over whelmed with all the kind offers of clothes toys,baby and stuff furniture form everyone it really does show massively how a community pulls together when in need.

"I've been called a scammer after my post today and this has hurt so much even after the hell we went through.

Emergency services at the scene of a house fire on Raby Avenue in North Lynn. (55081742)

"Today I nearly lost my grand babies and my oldest daughter had they have been at home like planned but thankfully someone up there was looking out for them and plans changed.

"We have yet to find out what happened but hopefully tomorrow the fire chief can get in and see if any of the babies memory boxes can be recovered or not.

"The house is going to be rebuilt and she will be able to move back in once done until then she's going to be staying with her grandparents with the babies.

"Every £1 raised is going to be such a big help in restoring their future."

To donate please go to https://www.gofundme.com/