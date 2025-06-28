A mother and son who were involved in a convenience store brawl have been handed community sentences.

Sadie Robertson, 38, and Kyrell Yallop, 18, both of Churchwood Close in Middleton, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where they were sentenced for an incident that took place on November 8 last year.

In a previous hearing, Robertson and Yallop admitted using threatening behaviour to cause alarm or distress.

The Spar store in Lynn, where the two defendants were involved in a fight. Picture: Google Maps

Yallop also admitted having a locking knife in his possession on December 11 last year.

Another involved in the brawl, Aaron Yallop, was due to be sentenced on Thursday, but did not appear in court and will instead be sentenced on July 9.

All three were involved in a fight outside Spar on Tennyson Avenue. However, the brawl then came inside the store.

The trio knocked items off shelves while throwing punches and kicks.

Staff working at Spar became concerned by the behaviour and feared for their safety.

In mitigation, Kate D’Aloia told the court that Yallop Jnr “hated the idea of people being scared of him”.

The solicitor said Yallop Jnr had witnessed somebody hit his father, Aaron Yallop, and “wanted to protect his parents”.

“He has apologised to the people who witnessed it,” she said.

“Hopefully, this will serve as a stark wake-up call.”

Ms D’Aloia said that Yallop Jnr had the knife for “self-defence” but had not “considered the consequences of his actions”.

Robertson appeared unrepresented in court and told the bench that her behaviour on November 8 was “out of character”.

“I am sorry, and I understand what I have done wrong. It was silly of me,” she said.

“I just want to get my life back on track.”

Yallop was handed a four-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months.

He was ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work and 20 rehabilitation activity days.

Robertson was handed a 12-month community order, which entails completing a 60-day alcohol abstinence monitoring requirement and ten rehabilitation activity days.

Both Robertson and Yallop were ordered to pay £65 in compensation to Spar and a £114 victim surcharge.