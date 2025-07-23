The mother of a missing man who is presumed dead has made a public appeal for information to help find out what happened to her son.

Maris Ile, a 54-year-old Latvian national who was living in Lynn, was last seen in the Highgate area of the town on November 20 last year.

Enquiries following his disappearance led police to believe he had come to harm - and in March this year they took the unusual step of launching a murder investigation, despite not having found a body.

Now, Maris' mother Galina has appealed directly to anyone who may have information to come forward.

She said: "I am begging for any information. If you know something, if you’ve seen Maris please report it to police.

"This is very important to me. If he is no longer alive, then I want the police to find his body, so he would be cremated and brought back home to Latvia so he could rest on Latvian soil, so that he can be buried with his father in the cemetery."

Galina described Maris as a caring son, who trained as a carpenter and loved motorbikes.

On March 11, four men and a woman were arrested at addresses in Lynn, Norwich and Peterborough on suspicion of murder in connection with Maris' disappearance.

All five remain on police bail until September 11.

Anyone with information regarding Maris' disappearance who has not already come forward can contact the Major Investigation Team (MIT) by calling 101 quoting crime reference 36/11508/25 or via the online portal below.

• MIPP (Major Incident Public Reporting Portal) - https://mipp.police.uk/operation/363724P07-PO1

The portal is also available in:

• Latvian: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/363724P07-PO4

• Lithuanian: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/363724P07-PO2

• Russian: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/363724P07-PO3

Forensic tents were seen at the North Lynn allotments around the time of the suspects’ arrests as part of the investigation.

However, this is not thought to have generated any leads.

Partial human remains were found in Walton Highway in May, but it has since been confirmed that these did not belong to Maris and were in fact identified as another man who had been aged in his 30s.