Mother from West Lynn runs to aid unit that cared for daughter

A West Lynn mother raised hundreds of pounds for the neonatal unit which cared for her daughter by completing the Holkham 10k.

Healthcare assistant Gemma Hudson has presented £720 to the intensive care unit at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital where five-year-old Elsie, front left, was treated.

Elsie spent 12 days in the unit after struggling to breathe only minutes after she was born.

Gemma, who handed the cheque to Sister Sunu Jaison, said: “We will be forever grateful and thankful to every single member of the NICU team and the midwives who looked after us, the care and compassion were totally selfless.”