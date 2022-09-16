"She was such a little fighter," says Lynn mother Claire Archer about her daughter Grace Esther, born in March 2006 with Patau's syndrome, who lived for two and a half days.

"Her little life helped in the sense that she had a dramatic effect on people.

"Grief is a private thing, and when I go up to her grave, I just grieve."

Claire Archer with her daughter Grace Esther Archer

Across the UK during October, bereaved parents, families and friends and some 60 charities are able to come together to raise awareness for baby, pregnancy and infancy loss.

Families are able to commemorate the lives of babies who died during pregnancy, at or soon after birth and infancy.

Now in its 20th year, Baby Loss Awareness calls for tangible improvements in research, care and policy around bereavement support and highlights services available for anyone affected by the death of a baby at any stage.

"We were told Grace might not make it to full term and decided to continue with the pregnancy," Claire said.

"I thank the Queen Elizabeth Hospital so much for their support, care and concern, so grateful at how the whole thing was handled."

Claire and husband Rob didn't think they would get to meet Grace.

Claire said: "My pregnancy was the hardest thing I've ever done, to know she could be bornstill born, but we got to meet her.

"Two people reached out who were planning to take their own life and because of Grace's story they changed their mind.

"She was such a little fighter. It changed me as a person, I have empathy for other people, that I had not known before her loss, an understanding of grief that I didn't have before her. It was a difficult time but now I know she is safe."

October is an opportunity to place ribbons of remembrance at St John's Church in The Walks for those who have been affected by baby, pregnancy and infant loss.

Claire said: "At the time I just wanted to hide, people just didn't know what to say, but even if friends hadn't got the words it was better to say that than avoid me or Grace.

"My focus is my children, husband and the here and now, but Grace is forever in our hearts."