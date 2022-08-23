A Lynn woman has visited the grave of her children to lay three wreaths for Dean, Angela and Katherine who were murdered 50 years ago.

The anniversary in early August was bittersweet for Doreen Greenwood, as it coincided with her 25th wedding anniversary with second husband Maurice.

Doreen has never forgiven herself for leaving her first husband for a short period of time and returning home to find that her young children had been murdered by housekeeper Eileen Boyce in 1972.

Doreen and Maurice Greenwood visit the grave of her three children who were murdered 50 years ago

Doreen's three children Dean, Katherine and Angela were murdered 50 years ago

Doreen said: “I feel so guilty but I know that when I die I can be with them.”