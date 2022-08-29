A Latvian woman who lives in Lynn and wants to return to Latvia has been told by a court that if she returns to eastern Europe she will have to leave her daughter behind.

Jana Prihoda has told the Lynn News that she wishes to leave the UK but has been stopped by the court due to the paternal rights of the father.

However, she claims this decision is not in the best interests of her daughter.

Jana Prihoda wishes to return to Latvia with her daughter. (Photo supplied)

Jana feels returning to Latvia with her daughter and new partner would benefit them.

She would be able to work rather than receiving benefits and there is extended family where they could build a home life.

The daughter is subject to child arrangement applications by both her parents. One made by her father is a Prohibited Steps Order to prevent Jana from removing her daughter from the country.

She said: “Our passports were taken so that I cannot leave the UK. It is only getting worse as my solicitors advised it would.

“We are now living with various friends. The judge has said we need to settle back here?

“My daughter has dual nationality and she wants to move to Latvia where I can do my job and care for her. We could be home for Christmas. I don’t have anywhere to reside here in the UK. I really would like to return home to Latvia but they don’t want to look at relocation papers.

“My daughter is positively developing when we visit Latvia. We have no wish to stay here, my daughter’s doctor and dentist are in Latvia. I have found a different relationship with my partner from Latvia.”