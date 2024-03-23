A mother punched a community centre staff member after they told her children to keep the noise down.

Zoe Leake, 31, of Generals Walk in Fairstead, appeared at Lynn’s Magistrates’ Court on Thursday where she admitted to the offence of assault by beating.

On May 1 last year, Gaywood Community Centre was booked out for a private function.

The incident took place at Gaywood Community Centre: Picture: Google Maps

Prosecutor Abdul Khan explained that Leake had asked a member of staff if she could go inside to use the toilets with her children.

They were allowed entry, however, once inside it was reported that Leake’s children were being too loud.

The victim told them to be quiet, to which Leake replied “Don’t talk to my f***ing kids like that” and pushed the member of staff.

She was told to leave the community centre and the victim made sure she left the premises.

The victim then recalled Leake raising her right fist and punching her in the face, causing their lip to split.

In mitigation, George Sorrell said: “The defendant had children with her all wanting to use the lavatory.

“Children can be quite rowdy and noisy at times.”

Mr Sorrell explained that Leake thought the victim was being “unnecessarily strict” with her children.

“She would not normally behave like this,” added Mr Sorrell.

Leake was handed a six-month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay £50 in compensation to the victim she assaulted.