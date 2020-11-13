A mother of two children has been struggling to find a suitable place to live after experiencing many problems at her current property.

Kelly Peacock, 40, said her anxiety is really high due to the state of the accommodation for her children, aged nine and 13, at Kings Green in Lynn.

Her nine-year-old has autism, Asperger’s and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) so can only go into school for two hours a day.

Kelly Peacock with her son Tomilee Croft outside her home. Picture: Paul Marsh

West Norfolk Council has sought to find alternative accommodation for Miss Peacock.

She said the maisonette options offered so far have been unsuitable because her son has a tendency to try and climb through windows.

Her mother Carly said: “There are so many problems with her current place including slugs and fungus under the sink.

“The house is literally falling to bits and it’s not good for her anxiety.”

Miss Peacock said an enforcement notice for the home referred to asbestos, a threat to uncontrolled fire, exposure to smoke, and a threat to mental health associated with personal hygiene.

After making a homeless application, she was told she is in low banding.

She said: “They [the council] keep offering me a maisonette but my son can be unpredictable and I would never forgive myself if he jumped out the window.”

A council spokesman said: “We are aware of Miss Peacock’s case which is currently being looked in to by officers at the borough council.

“The housing standards team are able to investigate the condition of residential properties and have the power to require improvements where necessary.

“It is important that private landlords provide accommodation of an acceptable standard and, where they don’t, people should contact the housing standards team at the council to get this looked into.”