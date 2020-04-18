Mother’s stillbirth experience drives need to support Queen Elizabeth Hospital appeal

A mother who experienced a stillbirth at Lynn’s hospital four-years-ago has spoken about why a new Maternity Bereavement Suite is needed.

Christine Fletcher gave birth to a stillborn son, called Jacob, in May 2016 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s Waterlily Birth Centre.

She said: “The room on the Waterlily was lovely, but it had no bed, just a couch which was very low to the ground which I had to lay on to assess my labour.