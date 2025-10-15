A Lynn mother has been inspired to put pen to paper in a bid to teach youngsters about attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Nicola Poll has written her own book with the idea of educating young people in a fun way about the neurodevelopmental condition.

Nicola’s book, aimed at primary school-aged children, also has the aim of showing children that ADHD can be a superpower.

Nicola Poll with her new book, Amazing Me and my ADHD

The first-time author was inspired to write her debut book after one of her four children was diagnosed with ADHD.

“I wanted children to understand more about ADHD. I hope they will learn from this,” Nicola said.

“The book is mainly rhyming, so it is easy for children to understand.”

One of the pages inside of Nicola's new children's book

ADHD is a neurodevelopmental condition that can affect a person’s attention span.

Nicola’s book, titled ‘Amazing Me and My ADHD’, is available to buy online for £7.99.

“Even though ADHD can bring us challenges, it can also bring us unique, amazing strengths which can enrich our lives for the better,” Nicola added.

“It provides children with a greater understanding of why they may feel like they do some days.

Nicola explains what it can be like to have ADHD

“It offers parents, siblings, carers, teachers, professionals and others a perspective on how a young person may feel living with ADHD.”