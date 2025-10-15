King’s Lynn mother Nicola Poll writes children’s book explaining ‘superpowers’ behind ADHD
A Lynn mother has been inspired to put pen to paper in a bid to teach youngsters about attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
Nicola Poll has written her own book with the idea of educating young people in a fun way about the neurodevelopmental condition.
Nicola’s book, aimed at primary school-aged children, also has the aim of showing children that ADHD can be a superpower.
The first-time author was inspired to write her debut book after one of her four children was diagnosed with ADHD.
“I wanted children to understand more about ADHD. I hope they will learn from this,” Nicola said.
“The book is mainly rhyming, so it is easy for children to understand.”
ADHD is a neurodevelopmental condition that can affect a person’s attention span.
Nicola’s book, titled ‘Amazing Me and My ADHD’, is available to buy online for £7.99.
“Even though ADHD can bring us challenges, it can also bring us unique, amazing strengths which can enrich our lives for the better,” Nicola added.
“It provides children with a greater understanding of why they may feel like they do some days.
“It offers parents, siblings, carers, teachers, professionals and others a perspective on how a young person may feel living with ADHD.”