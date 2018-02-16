Motorbike lovers donate to East Anglia Air Ambulance

A group of classic motorbike enthusiasts raised £1,000 for East Anglia Air Ambulance by hosting their “biggest show ever” in Wimbotsham.

The 2017 Fenman Classic Bike Show brought dozens of motorbike lovers to West Norfolk to enjoy an afternoon of admiring classic bikes and meeting new friends.

Chairman of Fenman Classic Bike Show, Grant Cotterell said: “The 2017 Fenman Classic Bike Show was our biggest show ever and over its 29 years of taking place in the village of Wimbotsham it has raised a fantastic £125,000 for local charities. This year we are donating a total of £10,000 to local charities and we are very pleased that we are able to donate £1,000 to the East Anglia Air Ambulance.”

The committee work throughout the year to organise this one-day event, which is always held in Wimbotsham on August Bank Holiday Monday.

Mr Cotterell added: “This year 2018 will be our 30th year which is quite a milestone to reach from its humble beginnings. To us the committee, local charities and the EAAA are all vital to the wellbeing of the community we all live in and we look forward to this being another successful show.” Pictured above, Jonathan Soames Waring, Mary Dunn and Grant Cotterell. Picture: SUBMITTED.