Motorbikes will be on display outside a supermarket while collecting donations for a great cause.

Freewheel Cruiser Riders Association will be promoting their Easter Egg Run outside of Morrisons in Lynn on Saturday from 9.30am.

The association will be at the store collecting charity donations and Easter eggs – with the group’s motorbikes on display.

A total of 70 bikers came to the ride to the QEH last year. Picture: Michael Fysh

This event is in aid of its Motorcycle Easter Egg Run on Sunday, April 20, when members will be riding in large groups to Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s children’s ward delivering some cheer and goodies.

Any donations to this cause are “very much appreciated” by the association.