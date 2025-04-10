Freewheel Cruiser Riders Association to collect Easter egg donations at Morrisons in King’s Lynn with motorbikes on display
Published: 11:49, 10 April 2025
Motorbikes will be on display outside a supermarket while collecting donations for a great cause.
Freewheel Cruiser Riders Association will be promoting their Easter Egg Run outside of Morrisons in Lynn on Saturday from 9.30am.
The association will be at the store collecting charity donations and Easter eggs – with the group’s motorbikes on display.
This event is in aid of its Motorcycle Easter Egg Run on Sunday, April 20, when members will be riding in large groups to Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s children’s ward delivering some cheer and goodies.
Any donations to this cause are “very much appreciated” by the association.