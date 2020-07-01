Home   News   Article

Motorcyclist badly hurt in King's Lynn crash

By Allister Webb
Published: 11:07, 01 July 2020
 | Updated: 11:12, 01 July 2020

An investigation is underway after a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Lynn last night.

Police say they were called to the junction of Gaywood Road and Tennyson Avenue shortly after 10pm on Tuesday following a collision between a grey BMW 116i car and a black Benelli 125cc motorbike.

The rider was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital with serious leg and foot injuries.

