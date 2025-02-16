A 63-year-old motorcyclist who suffered a “momentary lapse of concentration” and crashed into another bike, causing serious injuries to the rider, has been banned from driving.

Ivan Andrews, of Woodside in Lynn, caused the collision on the A149 road heading back from Hunstanton in November 2022.

On Thursday, he was sentenced at Lynn Magistrates’ Court for causing serious injury by careless driving.

The crash happened on the A149 Hunstanton. Picture: Google Maps

In a previous hearing, Andrews admitted the offence.

On the date of the offence, Andrews was driving his motorbike on the A149 from Hunstanton heading back towards his home.

He was seen overtaking a number of vehicles before colliding with another motorcyclist while on the wrong side of the road.

Andrews was driving at the speed limit of 60mph and had “clear visibility” at the time, despite it being “dark”.

The victim suffered numerous injuries that have had long-lasting effects on their life.

They had to have their little finger amputated and suffered numerous fractures in other fingers.

He also suffered a fracture to his right knee, which had to be realigned and stabilised during an operation.

In a statement, the victim said that the crash left him with “serious injuries that I will never recover from”.

He said he is likely never to have full feeling in his leg again and has stopped riding motorbikes.

In mitigation, solicitor Charlotte Winchester said: “I don’t know why this has taken such a long time to come to court.

“It has been a huge worry for him to come to court.

“He accepts what happened - it was a momentary lapse of concentration.”

Ms Winchester added that after the collision, Andrews also suffered injuries and spent two weeks at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

Andrews was disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined £200.

He will also pay a victim surcharge of £80 and court costs of £85.