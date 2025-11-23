A man who was caught riding his motorbike while on prescription sedatives has been banned from driving.

Ralph Raby, 51, of De Grey Road in Gaywood, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he pleaded guilty to drug-driving.

The incident took place at around 5.15pm on June 4 this year when the defendant was riding through Hunstanton.

Ralph Raby was stopped by police on Beach Terrace Road in Hunstanton. Picture: Google Maps

Police, who were on patrol in the area, received reports that he may have been under the influence, so stopped him on Beach Terrace Road.

Officers noticed he appeared drowsy and was swaying on his feet.

Raby admitted he was on methadone and diazepam, which had been prescribed to him.

He was taken to the Police Investigation Centre in Lynn, where a urine sample confirmed the drugs in his system. The volume was not disclosed in court.

Magistrates handed him a 12-month driving ban as well as a £120 fine.

He will also have to pay a £48 victim surcharge and £55 in court costs.

