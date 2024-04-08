Home   News   Article

Crash between car and motorbike on King’s Lynn’s A47 Pullover Roundabout saw motorcyclist come off bike

By Lucy Carter
-
lucy.carter@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 10:08, 08 April 2024

A motorcyclist came off their bike after a crash with a car on the A47 at the weekend.

Emergency services were called to the A47 Pullover Roundabout in Lynn on Saturday at 5.52pm.

Police said a motorcycle and a car collided with each other and that one lane was partially blocked.

The incident happened on the A47 pullover roundabout in Lynn on Saturday. Picture: Google Maps
An ambulance was called to the scene but no injuries were reported.

The road was clear by 7.26pm.

Accidents Kings Lynn Lucy Carter
