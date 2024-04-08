Crash between car and motorbike on King’s Lynn’s A47 Pullover Roundabout saw motorcyclist come off bike
Published: 10:08, 08 April 2024
A motorcyclist came off their bike after a crash with a car on the A47 at the weekend.
Emergency services were called to the A47 Pullover Roundabout in Lynn on Saturday at 5.52pm.
Police said a motorcycle and a car collided with each other and that one lane was partially blocked.
An ambulance was called to the scene but no injuries were reported.
The road was clear by 7.26pm.