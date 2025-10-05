A motorcyclist who smashed head-on into a car while driving on the wrong side of the road was drink-driving at the time.

Ashley Britton, 28, of Archdale Street in Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday, where he pleaded guilty to the offence.

Prosecutor Jodin Gherra said the incident took place at around 11.30pm on May 23 this year.

Ashley Britton crashed head-on with a BMW on Blackfriars Road in Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

Britton was riding a Honda NSC 110 along Blackfriars Road in Lynn when he crashed into a BMW, leaving its windscreen shattered.

The defendant fled the scene, but returned ten minutes later to check on the driver as he was “scared, worried and shocked”.

Officers arrived, arrested Britton and took him to hospital, where tests revealed he had 134mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood in his system. The legal limit to drive is 80mg.

The offence put him in breach of a two-year suspended sentence handed to him in January 2024 for criminal damage and battery.

Magistrates have released him on unconditional bail, and he is set to appear at Norwich Crown Court to be sentenced the week commencing November 3.

In the meantime, an interim disqualification has been imposed, which will last for six months or until he is sentenced.

