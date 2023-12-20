A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a crash on Lynn’s Southgates roundabout this morning.

Police were called at 9am, with paramedics contacted around ten minutes earlier following the collision.

One car and a motorbike were involved in the incident, with the motorcyclist suffering injuries.

The Southgates roundabout in Lynn, where the crash occurred

The roads around the roundabout were not closed, but traffic was temporarily affected.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called just before 8.50am to attend a road traffic collision involving a car and a motorbike on the Southgates roundabout in Lynn.

“An ambulance was sent to the scene. One patient, an adult male, was assessed and treated at the scene before being transported to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further care.”