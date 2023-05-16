A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a crash at a town roundabout.

Police were called to the Knights Hill roundabout in Lynn, on the A149, at 10.55am this morning after the collision between a motorbike and a car.

A full road closure was put in place while emergency services, including paramedics, attended the scene.

The Knights Hill roundabout in Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital in Lynn, and the road was reopened at 11.30am.

After being called at 10.53am, two ambulances and an ambulance officer vehicle were sent to the scene.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “The motorcyclist, an adult man, was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further assessment and treatment.”

Police have said that the man’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.