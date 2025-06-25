A motorcyclist in his late teens has suffered serious injuries following a rush-hour crash.

The collision took place on Queensway in Lynn yesterday at 5.35pm between a white Yamaha YZF R125 and a grey Nissan Navara.

The road was closed while emergency services were at the scene.

The crash took place on Queensway in Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

The motorcycle rider, a man in his late teens, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police want to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has any dashcam footage.

They are particularly keen to speak to witnesses who may have seen the manner of driving before or during the collision.

Anyone with any information is asked to get in touch either online or by calling 101 quoting reference NC-24062025-388.

Alternatively, contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously online or call 0800 555 111.