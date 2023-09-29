A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital following a crash on a town roundabout which has resulted in gridlocked traffic.

Drivers are suffering from lengthy delays along the A149 and A1076 on the outskirts of Lynn following the collision on the Queen Elizabeth Hospital roundabout.

Police were called to the incident at 2.33pm this afternoon, with a car and motorbike involved in the crash.

The crash occurred at the QEH Roundabout on the outskirts of Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

The motorcyclist suffered what is believed to be a broken lower leg, with a police spokesperson saying the injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “An ambulance and a rapid response vehicle attended a collision between a motorcycle and a car on the A149 near Lynn.

“One patient, a man in his 40s, suffered leg injuries and was conveyed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital King’s Lynn emergency department for treatment.”

Drivers are reporting that traffic remains slow in various directions around the roundabout, with AA Traffic describing it as “heavier than normal”.