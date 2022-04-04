Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision on A47 at King's Lynn

A motorcyclist has been seriously hurt following a collision which closed the A47 at Lynn for several hours this morning.

Emergency crews remain at the scene of the incident, which is thought to have happened on the westbound carriageway between the Pullover and Hardwick roundabouts at around 4am today.

However, the road is now open to traffic following the incident involving a moped and a BMW car.

The A47 dual-carriageway looking towards the Pullover Roundabout in King's Lynn.. (54389304)

A Norfolk Police spokesman said a short time ago that the rider of the moped had been taken to Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the BMW was unhurt.