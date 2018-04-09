Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on A10 near Downham Market

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a three-vehicle collision which closed the A10 near Downham early this morning.

Witnesses are being sought in connection with the incident at Wimbotsham, which emergency crews were called to at around 5.20am today.

Police say a black Renault Laguna and a Vauxhall Corsa, both heading towards Downham, and a black Kawasaki motorbike were involved in the crash.

The rider was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Lynn with serious arm and leg injuries.

The road has been closed for several hours, causing widespread delays during the morning rush hour, with local diversions set up.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who saw any of the vehicles involved prior to it, is asked to contact PC Chris Bradley, of the Swaffham roads policing unit, on 101.