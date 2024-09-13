A motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash yesterday morning.

Police were called to Lynn’s Southgates roundabout at 8.20am on Thursday following a collision between the motorbike and a car.

Paramedics attended the scene, while fire services also helped to deliver casualty care.

The crash occurred at the Southgates roundabout in Lynn

The rider was taken to hospital, where they are being treated for serious injuries.