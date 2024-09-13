Home   News   Article

Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash at King’s Lynn Southgates roundabout

By Kris Johnston
-
kris.johnston@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 12:27, 13 September 2024

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash yesterday morning.

Police were called to Lynn’s Southgates roundabout at 8.20am on Thursday following a collision between the motorbike and a car.

Paramedics attended the scene, while fire services also helped to deliver casualty care.

The crash occurred at the Southgates roundabout in Lynn
The rider was taken to hospital, where they are being treated for serious injuries.

Accidents Kings Lynn Kris Johnston
