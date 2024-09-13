Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash at King’s Lynn Southgates roundabout
Published: 12:27, 13 September 2024
A motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash yesterday morning.
Police were called to Lynn’s Southgates roundabout at 8.20am on Thursday following a collision between the motorbike and a car.
Paramedics attended the scene, while fire services also helped to deliver casualty care.
The rider was taken to hospital, where they are being treated for serious injuries.