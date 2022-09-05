A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a crash on the Pullover roundabout in Lynn this morning.

Emergency services were called to the roundabout, which connects motorists to the A47 and A17, at about 7am.

A Norfolk Police spokeswoman said it was a single-vehicle collision and the motorbike rider was taken to hospital.

The A47 dual carriageway looking towards the Pullover Roundabout in King's Lynn

Eyewitnesses reported long queues of traffic on the A17 and A47 while emergency crews dealt with the incident.

Police have now left the scene.