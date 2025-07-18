A motorcyclist in his 50s was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash on a busy town roundabout.

Emergency services were called to the Hardwick roundabout, the section heading towards the A149, yesterday at 4.41pm.

A black Vauxhall Astra collided with a silver Honda VFR.

The crash took place on the Hardwick roundabout in Lynn

The road was closed while emergency services attended the scene, including an ambulance.

The motorcyclist, a man aged in his 50s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has any dashcam footage.

You can contact the police online, quoting the reference NC-17072025-413, email Luke.Heffer@suffolk.police.uk, or phone 101.

Contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website.