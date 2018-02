A man who was caught drug-driving in Walsoken has been handed a 12-month driving ban.

Matthew Lilley, 21, of Knights End Road, March, was caught twice over the drug-driving limit when driving on the A47 at Walsoken on November 19. Tests showed he had 4.1 micograms of cannabis in a litre of his blood. The prescribed limit is two.

Lilley was also given a £240 fine, £85 court costs and £30 victim surcharge.