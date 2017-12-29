Motorists urged to ‘drive to arrive’ after spate of crashes on icy roads in West Norfolk

Motorists are being urged to ‘drive to arrive’ after a number of collisions occurred due to icy conditions on roads in West Norfolk this week.

One vehicle, pictured above, ended up on its roof after a crash on St Thomas Lane at Snettisham on Thursday morning.

Officers said only minor injuries were reported.

In Wimbotsham, two vehicles were involved in a collision on Thursday morning on Low Road, with one going into a ditch.

One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police said: “Please remember although the sun may be out, there are lots of patches of ice on the roads.”

Photo courtesy of King’s Lynn Police.