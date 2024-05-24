Ahead of a large annual free music festival, motorists are being warned of road closures that will take place to ensure that the event runs smoothly.

Festival Too is set to return to the Tuesday Market Place in Lynn from Saturday, June 29 until Saturday, July 13, with acts yet to be revealed.

There will be a temporary eight-hour restriction on traffic movement on Saturday, June 29 while fireworks take place.

Festival Too on the Tuesday Market Place last year

This will affect road users on Purfleet Place, King Staithe Square, King Staithe Lane, the South Quay and Boal Street from 4pm until midnight.

On Sunday, June 30 the same roads above will be closed from 11am-9pm for Festival Too’s Lazy Sunday.

The Tuesday Market Place car park will be closed while the festival takes place on Friday, July 5, Saturday, July 6, Friday, July 12 and Saturday, July 13 between 6-11.30pm.

What other road closures are coming up?

The A1076 Gayton Road in Lynn will be resurfaced on May 31 from the A148 Wootton Road to Winston Churchill Drive.

The work to replace the old worn out surface is due to start on May 31 and will be closed for one night from 7pm-6am.

Reinstating of the road markings and road studs will take place on June 10 for one night weather permitting.

Also on May 31, resurfacing works will also take place on the A148 Lynn Road in Congham.

The B1140 will be closed at the junction with the A148 Lynn Road from 7pm - 6am.

The B1153 Grimston Ward in Congham will be resurfaced on Thursday, May 30 and will be closed from 7pm-6am.

A 12 hour notice will take place on Saturday, May 25 for the Afternoon Country Fest at The Red Lion in Hockwold Cum Wilton.

Church Lane will be temporarily restricted except for emergency and pedestrian access between 12-11pm.