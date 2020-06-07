Home   News   Article

Mourning loss should be in a private, dignified setting, Norfolk hospital team says

By Ben Hardy
-
Published: 10:00, 07 June 2020

Fundraising plans are in place for a new Maternity Bereavement Suite at Lynn’s hospital – something which has already been successful at another site in the county.

Just like the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, donations were sent to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) for a bereavement suite.

The NNUH opened this dedicated facility called the Meadow Suite in November 2019 allowing parents and family members who have lost a baby to have precious time together.

