In their weekly look at books, Waterstones highlight a publication all about pasta…

From the kitchen of the celebrated Padella restaurant in London’s Borough Market comes a mouthwatering cookbook filled with exciting and adventurous pasta dishes for every occasion.

Shortlisted for Waterstones Book of the Year 2025, this is the ultimate book of pasta. With over 100 recipes - all pasta - it is for pasta lovers everywhere. There are recipes for simple weeknight store-cupboard pastas, such as Spaghetti with Garlic, Capers & Black Pepper, and there are recipes for mastering fresh pasta from scratch, like Ravioli of Ricotta with Sage Butter.

Padella is one of London’s most iconic fresh pasta restaurants. When they first opened in Borough Market in 2016, they put sensational pasta outside of Italy on the map thanks to iconic dishes like Beef Shin Ragu and Pici Cacio e Pepe. These delicious recipes, paired with their buzzy ambience and stylish aesthetic, saw queues around the block.

This book brings the magic of Padella into home cooking. It includes all their best-loved recipes, such as Tagliarini with Crab, Chilli, Lemon & Parsley, and Fettuccine with Nduja, Lemon & Mascarpone, along with many off-menu favourites shared in this book for the first time. Most importantly, it teaches home cooks the simple steps to take their pasta to the next level.

