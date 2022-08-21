A wedding reception guest was almost three times the alcohol limit when he drove the wrong direction on a one-way street in Lynn town centre.

Police spotted the Mazda 6 during the offence and pulled over the driver.

Daniel McMahon was unsteady on his feet when he got out, town magistrates were told on Thursday.

Norfolk Street, King's Lynn. Picture: Google Maps (58761290)

The 36-year-old, from Station Road in Clenchwarton, was arrested after failing a roadside breath test.

In custody he blew 103 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 35.

McMahon had no convictions before pleading guilty to drink-driving in Norfolk Street on July 9.

Solicitor Alison Muir, mitigating, said the offence occurred despite having a pre-arranged taxi to take him home from the reception.

It didn’t turn up, possibly because of the business of the town on festival weekend, she suggested.

“He very foolishly decided to get into his car to move it,” Miss Muir added.

She described McMahon as a “hard working gentleman and very much a family man” and said the offence was very much out of character.

“He has a responsible job, a high-paid job and he worked incredibly hard to reach the position he has.

“It’s a testament to his ability that his employers are going to keep him on and he can work from home,” she added,

McMahon was banned for two years, which can be cut with completion of a drink-driver rehabilitation course.

He was also fined £1,802 and ordered to pay £826 in costs and victim surcharge.