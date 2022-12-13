Tributes have been paid to a former Lynn secondary school teacher and archaeologist who has died.

John Smallwood has been described by former pupils as “a real softie” in a time where schools weren’t the best place to be.

He died on Tuesday, December 6 at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 88, was married to his late wife Elisabeth and was a father of two.

John Smallwood (Middle) alongside other teachers from KES in his years as deputy head (61259232)

Mr Smallwood taught at KES Academy for 41 years and was passionate about cricket and taught history and Latin and later became deputy head.

He also established the West Norfolk and King’s Lynn Archaeological Society in 1967.

Current chairperson of the society Dr Clive Bond said: “John contributed to recording archaeology when there was no archaeological unit in Norfolk, or for that matter elsewhere. His records form part of the Norfolk Historic Environment Record and the catalogue of the Lynn Museum.

Staff v School match on John Smallwoods retirement (61259148)

“John was still working on writing-up a field survey from Burnham. He was a keen teacher, inspiring many, including me and many others, who then took archaeology forward to study at university and/or as a career.”

When he started his teaching career at KES, it was an all boys grammar school.

One of the boarders, Andrew Stephen spoke of his memories of Mr Smallwood.

John Smallwood alongside his History A level group in 1971 (61259317)

“I first met John Smallwood in September, 1964 when I began my career as a boarder at KES. To an eleven year old, he was a strange mixture of gruff ferocity and obvious kindness and had an interest in children which was quite unusual then.

“Once, when I was abusing an opponent after a house football match, he accused me of poor sportsmanship and sent me to his room after a long lecture about fair play and character.”

Andrew also said how Mr Smallwood would take out some of the boarders who couldn’t go home on the weekends. He was full of surprises, he took many youngsters on archaeological digs because he believed that everyone needs an active interest and to increase their repertoire of experience.”

Former KES pupil Andrew Stephen alongside John Smallwood at a previous reunion (61259458)

He added: “He hated the very idea of bullying and was very happy to publicly humiliate those guilty of it, shaming them for taking advantage of their superior age and size.

“I remembered those words throughout my own teaching career and made sure that all the children I taught understood that.

“Boarders who saw a lot of John knew that at heart he was a real softie and I don’t say that in a critical way.

“We thought the world of him as an unusually kind and sensitive man in a system which, in those days, wasn’t either of those things.

“He could, however, be a strict disciplinarian and woe betide you if you crossed him when he was on the rampage.”

Many others recalled their stories on social media, one of them, Steven Webster, said: “A wonderful man. Stood side on whilst umpiring our cricket fixtures. His Morris Minor was known as ‘The Chariot’ as it was so old.”

Another, Ann Wells, said: “A unique, eccentric teacher and a great colleague, kind and supportive.”

Karen Nudds added: “Used to talk all the through the history lesson but would frequently go out the door mid-sentence, bellow at someone running past and then come back in and carry on his monologue! Classic, definitely a legend!”

John’s funeral is on Wednesday, December 21 and his family has said that it was his preference that people didn’t wear black.