A West Norfolk MP has been assured that addressing hospital concerns is Health Secretary Steve Barclay's "number one priority".

In the House of Commons today (Tuesday), North West Norfolk MP James Wild probed Mr Barclay once more on whether Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital will be selected as part of a Government upgrade programme.

The current hospital is the most propped-up in the country, with staff and patients frequently voicing concern over its condition.

MP James Wild asked Health Secretary Steve Barclay for "the present that everyone wants"

Around 80% of the estate is covered in deficient Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) planks.

Mr Wild was joined by South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss, as well as fellow MPs and councillors, in writing to Mr Barclay two weeks ago imploring him to make a decision.

And today, the Health Secretary said: "I visited the King’s Lynn site and looked at that scheme over the summer.

"I made clear in a speech that I gave to the NHS Providers that addressing the concerns of the RAAC hospitals is my number one priority.

"I cannot comment on individual schemes while the process is ongoing but I can assure him that we are working actively on it."

Staff at the hospital have repeatedly been told a Government verdict on the building’s future will be made by the end of this year.

If chosen, it will be one of eight across the UK to be part of a new hospital programme.

With that in mind, Mr Wild responded: "I warmly welcome the priority that my Right Honourable Friend has been on resolving the serious RAAC issues at the Queen Elizabeth hospital but a decision was due on this in the spring.

"Well, Christmas is coming and the only question people in North West Norfolk have is when will we get the present that everyone wants and a new hospital for the staff and patients?"

Mr Barclay added: "I note the extensive support he has among parliamentary colleagues including the Rt Hon member for South West Norfolk who has recently added her support to the campaign.

"He’ll be aware we allocated £20million this year and £30million last year to address some of the immediate issues but we recognise it is a priority and we are working on it."