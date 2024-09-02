North West Norfolk MP James Wild paid a visit to an award-winning Lynn-based business which exports worldwide.

Mr Wild met Richie Finney, founder of Captain Fawcett, at the firm’s Friesian Way headquarters, to talk about encouraging more firms to export and help grow a stronger local economy.

The company exports its male grooming products and accessories to more than 40 countries.

MP James Wild with Richie Finney

During his visit to Captain Fawcett’s Emporium and Marvellous Barbershop Museum, Mr Wild heard about plans to expand to new markets including India - with Mr Finney having just returned from a successful business trip to America.

The business has been named as Department of Business and Trade export champion for the East of England for a fifth consecutive year, and earlier this year, was highly commended in the Department for Business and Trade 2024 ‘Made in the UK, Sold to the World’ awards.

Mr Wild was joined on his visit by the international trade adviser for the South of England from the Department of Business and Trade, who has worked with the company.

After his visit, the MP said: “Small businesses are at the heart of our local economy and firms including Captain Fawcett are leading the way in selling their products internationally.

“Getting more companies to start or grow their exports will help boost jobs and investment and there’s plenty of support and advice available.”

There is a wide range of free guidance, services and experts available to help through the Department for Business and Trade to help local businesses unlock new opportunities in international markets.